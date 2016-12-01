Give priority to ring roads in Amaravati, says Naidu

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and other departments to accord top priority to inner, outer, and regional ring roads (IRR, ORR and RRR) that would give the capital region the much-needed multi-modal connectivity to other parts of the country.

He has suggested that the road network be modelled on the lines of the infrastructure in Beijing, in order to shape up the city like metro cities.

Addressing a review meeting on ring roads at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said that the three ring roads would cover a total distance of nearly 455 km (IRR 94.5 km, ORR and RRR 150 km and 210 km respectively).

The RRR would have a total area of nine lakh acres within its confines.

The IRR helps people reach Gannavaram airport in a far lesser time than what is possible at present. This road passes through Kachavaram, Vaikunthapuram, Pedaparimi, Tadikonda, Chinakakani, Pedavadlapudi, Nutakki, Tadigadapa, Enikepadu, Nunna, Gollapudi, and Ibrahimpatnam.

A tunnel should be dug as part of the ORR at Mylavaram. This ring road connects Guntur, Tenali, and Kanchikacherla through NH-5. Mr. Naidu said Amaravati would have nine towns and 12 urban roads. Besides, the capital region would have five major railway junctions and also four national waterways. The roads would be an integral part of two transport corridors. Two bridges were planned to be built across the river Krishna.

Later, officials gave a presentation to the Chief Minister on the revised building rules. He also launched ‘Pura Seva’ mobile application of the Municipal Administration Department.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana were among those present.