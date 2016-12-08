Gita recitation competition to be held on Dec. 10

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad will conduct Gita Jayanthi mahotsavams across the State on December 10. As part of it, the Parishad will conduct competitions in Bhagawad Gita recitation for school students in three categories—sub junior (standard 3 to 5), juniors (standard 6 and 7) and seniors (8 to 10). Three prizes would be given in each category. The competitions will be held at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College at Durgapuram here on December 10 from 9.30 a.m. The schools will have to submit the list of students participating in the competitions before December 9 at Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad office at TTD Kalyana Mandapam. For further details contact Prorgramme coordinator CVK Prasad on 9494418960 or youth coordinator Nagalingam Shivaji on 9494943166.