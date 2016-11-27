Gear up for cashless transactions: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu participating in the Jana Chaitanya Yatra at Rajampet in Kadapa district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

KURNOOL: Despite teething troubles, demonetisation of high-value notes would be beneficial in the long run, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

Mr. Naidu was addressing students of Government Degree College in Rajampet of Kadapa district after planting saplings on the college grounds.

Exhorting the students to accustom themselves to cashless transactions, Mr. Naidu said that apart from academic pursuits, students should also enlighten the society on social issues.

Reiterating his resolve to transform the State into ‘Swachhandhra’, the Chief Minister asked the students to plant saplings every Saturday.

Later, after flagging off the ‘Domalapai Dandayatra’ rally, he stressed the need to keep the surroundings clean. “Everyone should strive to eradicate mosquitoes,” he said.

Later, he laid foundation stones for various welfare programmes being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.10.97 crore. Among them were works on modernisation of Annamaiah Project Road from Rajampet to Naramrajupalli and Akepadu, construction of buildings in Rajampet Degree College (Rs.1.40 crore), construction of 33/11 kv electrical sub-station at Saraswathipuram (Rs.1.35 crore), and construction of a compound wall for Brahmanapalle Idgah ground (Rs.25 lakh).

He also inaugurated the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh’s greenfield indoor stadium built with an outlay of Rs.2.10 crore and an electric crematorium installed at a cost of Rs.1.02 crore.

Mr. Naidu later took part in the Jana Chaitanya Yatra from the degree college to old Bus Stand Circle.

Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Government Whip and Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, District Collector K.V. Satyanarayana, SP P.H.D. Ramakrishna, A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman M. Linga Reddy, district Telugu Mahila president P. Kusuma Kumari, former Union Minister A. Sai Prathap, and former MLA P. Brahmaiah were present.