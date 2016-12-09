Ganta announces schedule for SSC, Intermediate examinations

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has announced the schedules for the SSC and Intermediate examinations.

The Intermediate examinations will be conducted from March 1 to 18, 2017, and the the SSC examination from March 17 to April 1, 2017

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the schedules had been prepared in tandem with the tentative examination schedules announced by the Telangana government.

As the syllabus was common in both the States, it was in principle agreed to conduct the examinations with the same schedule to rule out the possibility of question paper leakage, he said.

Referring to the Intermediate examination, the Minister said 10,28,944 candidates would appear for the examination this year.

Of them, 5,22,285 candidates would be appearing for the first year examination. The enrolment in the course had risen by 35,053 this year compared to the previous year, he said.

Jumbling system

The government could not implement the jumbling system for conducting the practical examinations last year for various reasons.

This year, the practical examinations would be conducted at 982 identified centres across the State through the jumbling system, he said, adding that the schedule was from February 3 to 22, 2017.

An examination in ‘Ethics and human values’ would be conducted on January 28. An examination in ‘Environmental education’ would be conducted on January 21, he said, adding that the schedule was the same for Intermediate vocational courses also.

However, time table for the vocational course would be issued separately.

Referring to the SSC examination, he said that 6,17,065 candidates had enrolled themselves for the course this year.

The examinations would be conducted strictly as per the time table.

“Even if the government declares public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date in the time table, the examination would be conducted as per the schedule,” he said.

Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Sumitra Dawra, Principal Secretary (School Education) Sandhya Rani, and SSA Project Director G. Srinivasulu were present.