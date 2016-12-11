Gandhi Hill caught in bifurcation imbroglio

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Gandhi Hill, the historic place in the city which has been in a prolonged state of neglect, is now entangled in the bifurcation mess.

After several unsuccessful attempts by the Gandhi Hill Foundation to revive the lost sheen of this tourist spot, it now emerges that development of the hill is linked to bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, which owns the property.

“I get a sense of how important Gandhi Hill is for Andhra Pradesh, but we will have to address the division of the State unit of the Smarak Nidhi first,” Ramchander Rahi, general secretary of the Central Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, told The Hindu.

Mr. Rahi, who was in city to attend a meeting, said the issue was ‘very sensitive’ and the Central Smarak Nidhi would have to handle it carefully.

The Gandhi Hill has been in the throes of endless apathy and neglect for years mainly owing to paucity of funds. A popular tourist attraction located at an elevation of 500-ft (150 m) above the main city, it is located behind Vijayawada railway station in Tarapet area. This Gandhi memorial is the first of its kind in the country where a 52-foot tall Gandhi Stupa was unveiled in 1968 by the then President Zakir Hussain. The hill top area also served as venue for the 1921 All India Congress Committee meeting, where Mahatama Gandhi had called for prohibition.

A proposal made a couple of years back to surrender the place to the government was turned down by the office-bearers of the AP State Smarak Nidhi. Now, there is a demand for separate Smarak Nidhis for the two States. “We don’t want to create any tension between the Gandhians of the two States. We have sensed the atmosphere here, and will do the needful,” says Mr. Rahi.

Citing cases of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, which have single unit of the Smarak Nidhi even after division of the States, he says similar is the case with Bihar and Jharkhand, which have a single unit. “It is possible there because people are happy with the present arrangement.”

But the same is not the case with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as the latter has insisted for early division, he said.

Other hiccups

The Central Gandhi Smarak Nidhi is also not happy with the fact that the chairman of the Gandhi Hill Foundation Gokaraju Gangaraju is an active politician. It wants the State unit to ensure that people associated with Gandhian organisations are not affiliated to any political party. Mr. Gangaraju is a BJP MP from Narsapuram.

Does it mean that Mr. Gangaraju will have to pave the way somebody else to take over? “We’ll discuss the matter at the Central-level and arrive at a conclusion,” he says, adding any stand on development of the hill could be taken only after division of the State unit.

The memorial includes stone slab inscriptions of the Mahatma’s teachings, a library with a large collection of books on Gandhi, a planetarium and a toy train.