GST: Fears over compensation allayed

Minister for Finance Y. Ramakrishnudu speaking at the State convention of the Commercial Tax Association at NGO Hall in Guntur on Saturday.

GUNTUR: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act will be rolled out from April, 2017, said Minister of Finance Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

As AP is among the States that have agreed to implement the uniform tax regimen, there is every chance that the GST Bill could be passed in the next Assembly session to be held at Velagapudi in January 2017, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said at an awareness meeting on GST held by the Commercial Tax Association at the AP NGO Home here on Saturday.

Allaying concerns over compensation for loss on high growth rate of 14 per cent, the Minister said all issues would be presented before the GST Council scheduled to meet in December.

“The GST bill can be passed in Parliament in December and it will be presented before the Assembly. We are ready to move over to the new uniform tax regimen from April next year. Countries like New Zealand and Singapore have been following GST for many years.’’

The Finance Minister used the platform to present a bleak future of the State finances and said AP was staring at a fiscal deficit of Rs. 24,000 crore. He asked the Transport, Registration and the Commercial Tax departments to achieve their targets. Revenues from the registration department had taken some hit due to demonitisation, and the lull could continue for the next three months, he observed.

Responding to NGO association leader P. Ashok Babu’s plea that the services of the contract employees should be regularised, the Minister said the issue could be resolved after the Supreme Court judgment. However, the State had hiked their salaries by 40 per cent, he said.

Special Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam said GST would ensure higher growth rate and would be beneficial to people and traders.

Additional Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department, Lakshmi Prasad, said GST would strengthen fiscal reforms and would relieve the customers of paying a lot of taxes.

Mr. Ashok Babu said that the two-day awareness programme on GST would continue on Sunday.