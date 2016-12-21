GMC launches poster-free campaign

more-in

For years, the sight of walls defaced with movie posters and hand bills has been an eye sore to pedestrians and commuters.

But in the days to come, the walls will be free of posters and instead filled with beautiful paintings with messages.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation, celebrating the 150 years of its formation, has launched a drive to make the city free of posters. Municipal Commissioner Nagalakshmi S. on Tuesday launched the campaign on the main road from Travellers Bungalow to the Andhra Christian College.

Representatives of Kallam Haranadha Reddy College of Engineering took part in the campaign.

The Commissioner wielded the paint brush inspiring other officers. Soon, the students got into the act, scrubbing and later painting the walls with red.

Eight stretches identified

“We will act tough on anyone defacing the walls and using them to paste hand bills or movie posters. Violators will be punished under Prevention of Disfigurement of Open Places and Prohibition of Obscene and Objectionable Posters and Advertisements Act - 1997 section 3 and 4. Those convicted under the Act are liable for punishment of three months of imprisonment or Rs.2,000 fine,’’ the Municipal Commissioner said.

The GMC has identified eight stretches of main roads where the poster-free project would be implemented. The eight roads are NTR Statue to Pedakakani Y junction through the bus station complex, Municipal Office to Travellers Bungalow, Travellers Bungalow to Chuttugunta, to Collectors’s office, Kankaragunta fly over, Pattabhipuram Road, Gujjangundla, Amaravathi Chillies to Inner Ring Road, Lakshmipuram Main Road to Hanumayya company, BR Stadium to Ponnur Road. The GMC is planning to rope in students to do the wall paintings on these stretches.