French artist renders a day by the river Krishna in Kalamkari

more-in

: A wintry day spent by the sacred river Krishna in 2014 stole the heart of a French woman artist, Catherine C. Baillaud, who has portrayed her memorable experience on fabric in the Srikalahasti style of Kalamkari art.

Ms. Baillaud visits the town of Nellore every year to teach Kalamkari to disadvantaged women through an NGO, the Help India Trust. Accompanied by her husband Andre Mage, she had the opportunity to spend time by the river Krishna while observing artists bleaching the cloth on which they paint in the river.

“The view of bridge and the river near the Durga Ghat in Vijayawada have made an ever-lasting impression on me. The beauty of the place and my association with Pedana Kalamkari artists inspired me to render them on fabric,” Ms. Baillaud told The Hindu.

Ms. Baillaud’s untitled Kalamkari painting features a portrayal of Pitchuka Srinivas in his Kalamkari unit in Pedana, artists bleaching and soaking the Kalamkari artworks in the river Krishna with the backdrop of the rail bridge, and a girl displaying the final product.

“The Srikalahasti style of Kalamkari explains the stages in the Pedana block-printing style in my work. It’s a way of showing the relationship between these two textile art forms flourishing in Andhra Pradesh,” added Ms. Baillaud.

She has presented the painting to P. Srinivas, son of P. Veera Subbaiah, who began working on Kalamkari in Pedana. “I thought Mr. Srinivas is the person to dedicate and present my painting for his efforts in the conservation of the art of Kalamkari,” said Ms. Baillaud. Help India Trust’s Ms. Rajini helped Ms. Baillaud complete the painting with natural colours.