Fourth Lion gets a roaring response

VIJAYAWADA: The Fourth Lion app launched by the City Police to extend e-services to the public has been receiving good response. The app registered over 65,550 downloads during 2016.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and then city police commissioner A.B. Venkateswara Rao launched the app designed by the Hyderabad-based Empover i-Tech Private Limited. One can download the app on a mobile phone, laptop or on the tablet PC and register a complaint from anywhere and know its status from time to time.

The app has FIR status, SoS profile, auto fares, e-challan, traffic live, movie information, passport status, details of police officers and stations of Vijayawada city, wholesale prices (of vegetables and fruits), bus and rail timings, find my police station, verification, public information, vacation information, public transport and complaints and suggestions.

Public can know the auto fares for various destinations, check through e-challan whether any vehicle is involved in any case and also verify complaints against police and the common public. Through track my travel feature, anyone can avail the police help while using public and private transport service within the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits.

Separate PCR team

A team of police officers from the Police Control Room (PCR), including Officer on Special Duty (OSD) G.V. Ramana, circle inspector S.V.V. Lakshminarayana, constables V. Rajeevi, M. Bhavani, B. Venkata Ramaiah and V. Bhulakshmi have been operating the app from the PCR under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Administration) G.V.G. Ashok Kumar.

Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang has been monitoring the operation of the app, the complaints being registered, downloads, the response from the PCR staff and the suggestions on various aspects, including the increasing traffic on the city roads.

New features

Empover CEO Ambuj Agarwal and COO Rohit Arjaria said that efforts were being made to add more features to the app which received good response from the public. “New features such as e-payment of challans, rating of police personnel by complainants and integration of SOS with Command Control System is under process,” said Mr. Ambuj.

Highest downloads

“Exclusively for verifying an e-Challan, 38,124 people have downloaded the app followed by 10,680 downloads on movie information while 6,048 people checked the FIR case status, 6,042 enquired about wholesale rates and 5,175 people verified passport status,” said Mr. Gautam Sawang.

“About 80,000 people have utilised the features of the app since its launch. The app will create confidence among women and girls once they get used to it. We want to promote the app more in the coming days,” the Police Commissioner said.

“The downloads which crossed 65,000 this year show the response for the Fourth Lion App. Eve-teasing, traffic issues and bike racing are some of the problems which have been conveyed using the app,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

Good response

A few days ago, T. Suhasini, a government employee, complained through the app about teasing by an unknown person on the mobile phone. Police tracked the caller, took him into custody and counselled him.

“The Fourth Lion App is a good concept. The response from the police for my complaint is good. I have not received any anonymous calls later and the PCR police pursued the issued for about 30 days after the complaint was registered,” Ms. Suhasini told The Hindu on Monday.

B. Krishna, who made an e-complaint through the app on bike racing menace by some youth, expressed happiness over the immediate reaction of the police.

“Once we receive a complaint, we will forward it to the police station concerned or to the Blue Colts police. Later, we will forward the action taken report to the Police Commissioner, DCP and the OSD,” said CI Mr. Lakshminarayana.