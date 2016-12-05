Four women killed as lorry hits auto-rickshaw

more-in

KURNOOL: Four women, all agricultural labourers, were killed and five others were injured when a lorry collided with an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling near N. Rangapuram in Peapully mandal of Kurnool district on Sunday.

Nine persons of Vengalampalli village were going by the auto-rickshaw for work to N. Rangapuram when the mishap took place. Three persons – identified as Jyothi, Peddakka and Khasim Bee – died on the spot while another woman died on the way to hospital. Jyothi recently appeared for constable selection tests.

The injured persons were shifted to the government hospital at Dhone. Police registered a case.

Three injured

Meanwhile, three persons were injured when a car overturned at Sudepalli in Veldurthi mandal of Kurnool district on Sunday. The injured persons, who were going from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, were rushed to the Kurnool general hospital. Veldurthi police registered a case.