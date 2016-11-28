Four feared drowned

more-in

Four persons, who went for a bath in the Bay of Bengal at Gollalamoda village in Krishna district, were reported missing on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police G. Vijay Kumar, the victims were residents of Errupalem village in Khammam district and worked as labourers in Vijayawada.

The victims had gone to the beach with their friends to enjoy a holiday. They were all carried away by a high tide. The locals could rescue others, while the four went missing. The victims have been identified as Velpula Lakshmana Rao (25), Ramala Lakhsmana Rao (21), Garlapati Anil Kumar (19) and Kondala Ramesh(25). Efforts are on to fish out the bodies, said Mr. Vijay Kumar adding that the Nagayalanka police have registered a case.