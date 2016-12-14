Four farmers stranded as heavy rain batters Prakasam

more-in

Four farmers were stranded as Paleruvagu was spate in the wake of flash floods at Chenupadu, near Ponnalur, as heavy rain pounded Prakasam district under the influence of the cyclonic storm Vardah, which weakened into a depression and low pressure on Tuesday.

“Efforts are on to rescue the persons who are now perched on a temple surrounded by surging waters of the rivulet in spate,” said in-charge Collector Hari Jawaharlal after touring the rain-hit villages.

Vehicular traffic was suspended as a precautionary measure, as several rivulets were in spate in the Assembly constituencies of Kanigiri, Kandukur, Kondepi following heavy rain between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, he said.

Singarayakonda received the maximum rainfall of 21.4 cm in the last 24 hours, followed by Ulavapadu 17.1 cm, Ponnalur 13 cm, Kanigiri 11 cm and Kandukur 10.6 cm, he said.