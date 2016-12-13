Former MLA Vellampalli joins YSR Congress

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLA Vellampalli Srinivas on Tuesday joined the YSR Congress (YSRC) in the presence of its president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and party’s city president V. Radhakrishna in Hyderabad.

Mr. Srinivas had contested on the BJP ticket from the Vijayawada West constituency in the 2014 Assembly elections and lost.

Following Mr. Radhakrishna’s advice, Mr. Srinivas was given the Vijayawada West ticket in the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in the 2009 elections and had become MLA for the first time.

After the merger of the PRP with the Congress and the latter losing ground post bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Srinivas tried to enter the YSRC. But the party picked up his rival Sk. Jaleel Khan as its candidate in the 2014 elections.

Mr. Srinivas later tried to get into the TDP, but ended up joining the BJP, which had secured the West constituency seat as part of the BJP-TDP alliance.

However, he was defeated by Mr. Jaleel Khan, who recently joined the ruling Telugu Desam.

Mr. Jaleel Khan’s defection paved the way for Mr. Srinivas to join the YSRC.

Mr. Jagan welcomed the former MLA and his followers into the party.