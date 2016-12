more-in

A stag, which slipped and fell into the Telugu Ganga canal near Pullareddipalle in Kalasapadu mandal in Kadapa district, was rescued by forest officials on Saturday.

Some villagers of Pullareddipalle spotted a stag in water in the canal and alerted the forest officials. The forest staff rescued the stag and left it in the forest area near Musalreddipalle in the mandal.