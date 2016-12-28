Floating stage in river Godavari soon

more-in

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Municipal Commissioner V. Vijayarama Raju on Wednesday announced that a floating stage would be set up in river Godavari to organise cultural programmes, which would attract more tourists and locals too. It would be set up at the Chintalamma ghat near the Kotilingala Revu and the citizens of Rajamahendravaram could witness programmes by sitting in the ghat. People and organisations could make use of this facility.

Mr. Viajayarama Raju told reporters that Rajamahendravaram was also part of Swatch Sarvekshan in which representatives of Swachh Bharat would conduct a survey on its implementation. Saying the cities and towns which would obtain best ranks would get funds, he said efforts were on to achieve the best ranking. People would be made partners in this mission and steps were being taken to motivate them. He said he had directed the staff to take up sanitation on all the major roads twice a day.

The official said a digital device called ‘Laser Logics’ had been brought to take up revision of taxes and other measurements which would measure and record any amount of area. He claimed that he had made efforts to bring additional income to the tune of Rs. 9 crore. He said he had taken steps to enhance the educational standards in the municipal schools and also increase pass percentage by three per cent in class 10 examinations.