Flamingos are back in strength at Pulicat

A wide variety of migratory birds, including flamingos, have begun flocking back to Pulicat lake near Sullurupeta town in Nellore district with the water body receiving considerable inflows in the past one week under the impact of Vardah cyclone.

Now, there is 1 foot to 1.5 feet deep water spread covering over an extent of nearly 300 sq km in the brackish water lake, which is very ideal for these birds.

For the flamingos, which arrive here every year from as far as the Great Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, the wide and shallow saline water spread is conducive to wade through in search of food.

The water level in most part of the lake on the Andhra Pradesh side was less than half feet with water till the recent spell of rain. The long spells of drought in 2015 and 2016 has led to decline in water level and consequently in the arrivals of these winter migratory birds.

There were just 3,000 to 4,000 flamingos till recently in Pulicat but now the scenario has changed dramatically what with large flocks arriving within a few days following the replenishment of the water body.

Now, there are nearly 12,000 flamingos in scattered flocks all over the lake. These web-footed long-legged birds keep wading through the shallow waters for days together to feed on little tiny plants and algae that grow in abundance in such a habitat.

“The Vardah-induced rains are indeed a welcome spell for the migratory birds here. Just enough inflows have reached Pulicat for the birds. Last year, the December floods caused higher water levels in the lake and these levels swiftly receded. This was not ideal for the birds,” said B. Chandrasekhar, Divisional Forest Officer, wildlife division, Sullurupeta.

The recent cyclone caused heavy rains in all the Pulicat catchment areas covering the Swarnamukhi and Kalangi rivers in Andhra Pradesh and the Arani river in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Much of water from these rivers flows into the Pulicat making it a large brackish water lake.

In December last year, heavy rains lashed the Sullurupeta, Tada and Naidupetea areas along with Chennai. At that time, Pulicat lake water level had reached above 2.5 feet in the lake bed where the birds usually hunt for food.

Forest officials say that the migratory birds certainly arrive in much larger numbers if there are rains right from June or July making it sure that adequate shallow water with plants and algae available for them.

It was because of this fact that nearly 25,000 flamingos were seen in Pulicat during winter seasons in 2014 and 2013 when there were timely rains and enough water depth in the lake.

If the birds find the water levels and surrounding weather not favourable, they migrate to still farther areas covering distances in hundreds of kilometres. Officials say Pulicat is the only biggest habitat for flamingos in South India where they arrive in large flocks every winter.