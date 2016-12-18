Flamingo festival to be State event

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana and others taking part in an awareness rally on the Flamingo festival on Trunk Road in Nellore on Sunday. — | Photo Credit: K_ RAVIKUMAR

The three-day Flamingo bird festival to be held at Sullurupeta town and Pulicat lake surroundings will be observed as a State event with the government allocating Rs. 2 crore already for it.

The festival is going to be held on December 27, 28 and 29 with the district officials making all arrangements for the visitors and also for the cultural programmes to be held as part of this during the three days.

As part of creating awareness on this rare event, a rally was taken out on the Trunk Road here on Sunday in which Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, Mayor Abdul Aziz, MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, District Collector R. Mutyala Raju, Joint Collector A.Md. Intiyaz and other officials took part.

The district officials seek to project the bird festival as one of the significant events that would go a long way in creating tourist potential in the Pulicat lake surroundings and also the nearby Nelapattu bird sanctuary.

Mr. Narayana said the development of local destinations having tourist and visitor potential would be taken up on a priority basis and relevant programmes would be organised as part of this. He said small countries like Singapore and Japan could generate a lot of tourist interest because of their commitment to tourism infrastructure.

Mr. Narayana said funds were allocated to create buzz around the events like the bird festival to generate wide attention.