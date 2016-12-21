First-ever awards to police for crime detection

Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa and DGP N. Sambasiva Rao at a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa on Tuesday presented awards to police officers for best crime detection, the first of its kind in the department.

West Godavari district bagged the first and third prizes, while Kurnool district won the second prize. Mr. Chinarajappa presented the first prize to Jangareddygudem Circle Inspector (CI) G. Srinivas Yadav, second prize to Kosigi CI, E. Kambagiri Ramudu, and the third prize to Akiveedu CI, R.G. Jaya Surya.

Consolation prizes were awarded to Visakhapatnam East Assistant Commissioner A. Narasimha Murthy and Kadapa One Town SI, U. Pratap Reddy, and constable M. Ravi.

17 nominations

Director-General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao said the Award for Best Crime Detection (ABCD) prizes were given for best crime detection in the third quarter of this year. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) received 17 nominations for ABCD, said CID Additional Director-General Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

“The Buttaigudem police (in W.G District) detected a murder, while Pedda Kadubur police (Kurnool) unravelled the mystery behind a gang rape case and the Akiveedu (W.G) police detected a murder for gain case,” the DGP said.

Prevent corruption

The Minister said a recent survey revealed that corruption had come down in the Police Department. The survey was conducted by the government. He asked the policemen to put an end to corruption.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said the government would present the Award for Culture Transformation (ACT), In Public Service (IPS) and Senior Officer’s Signature (SOS) from Superintendent of Police to constable cadre officers from January next year.

The Police Department will allot Rs.30 lakh for presenting the awards every year, the DGP added.