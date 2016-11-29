First dog birth control centre opened at Madanapalle

more-in

CHITTOOR: In order to prevent mishaps due to uncontrolled movement of stray dogs, the government is committed to setting up canine birth control centres all over the State, said Forest Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, while inaugurating the first such centre established at a cost of Rs 22 lakh at the municipal dumping yard at Madanapalle on Monday.

The minister said that effective steps were initiated to curb the incidence of dog bites and to control their population with the participation of voluntary organisations and animal lovers. The public also should cooperate in maintaining a healthy regime for their pet animals, he said.

Referring to the demonetisation of big currency, Mr. Gopalakrishna Reddy said that the move had helped the civic bodies get good tax collections.

Water crisis

Chittoor district MLC Naresh Kumar Reddy said that once the Handri-Neeva works get completed in the district, people would see a golden future for them. The State government was committed to bringing 35 tmcft from the Pattiseema project and 7 tmcfet of surplus waters from Polavaram to address the drinking water crisis in Chittoor district besides ensuring water for crops.

Earlier, the minister opened the NTR Sujala Sravanti drinking water scheme set up at a cost Rs 4 lakh Zilla Parishad funds at Madanapalle.

Madanapalle municipal chairman K. Siva Prasad, municipal commissioner Viswanath, former MLA D. Ramesh, Market Yard chairman Gurappa Naidu, Town Bank chairman Vidya Sagar and senior TDP leaders and officials were present.