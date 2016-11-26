First ACB trap at interim govt. complex

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: In the first bribery case cracked at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Friday, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths allegedly caught an officer of the Home Department red-handed when he was receiving the money.

ACB DSPs D. Santho (Guntur) and V. Gopala Krishna (Vijayawada) told the media that K. Srinath, working as a section officer in the Home Department, allegedly demanded Rs. 50,000 for giving license to a Hyderabad-based security agency to continue its operations in Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation.

S. Ganguly, proprietor of the agency, lodged a complaint with the ACB, and its inspectors apprehended Mr. Srinath when he was taking the illegal gratification in old currency notes of Rs. 500 denomination.

Mr. Ganguly said he applied for the license in March last year and had since been running from pillar to post to obtain it.