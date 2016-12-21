Fire breaks out in Nellore Collectorate

more-in

NELLORE: In a minor fire accident, pamphlets, brochures and such campaign material was reportedly destroyed at the office of the District Supply Officer (DSO) on the premises of the Collectorate here around 5 a.m on Tuesday.

Two fire engines arrived on the spot and doused the flames within a few minutes but smoke continued for several hours. Major damage to the DSO’s chamber and main office was averted in the incident.

As it was a dilapidated building, rain water leakage and other such damage was suspected to have caused short circuit in the room in which the flames emanated.

The mishap triggered rumours that the fire had destroyed the files regarding the raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds in the custom milling rice (CMR) over a year ago.

This was regarding non-payment of several crores of rupees by rice millers concerning paddy supplied by the AP State Civil Supplies Corporation under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme. The millers avoided payments on the plea that the rice could not be sold.

Refuting these reports, Incharge Collector A.Md. Intiyaz said that all the major files were intact and that only unused brochures and such material was burnt in the fire which had caused a lot of smoke in the building.

Stating that the burnt material included extra brochures and photocopies of documents stored over a period of 20 years, Mr. Intiyaz said the huge smoke cloud that spread to other parts of the building had created an impression of larger damage.

Mr. Intiyaz also said that it was now high time for the DSO office to be shifted from the present dilapidated structure which was long overdue.