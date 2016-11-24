Feverish activity as oldnotes fade into sunset

more-in

Extension of date to accept Rs. 500 notes at select counters comes as slight relief

VIJAYAWADA: Sixteen days after the announcement of demonetisation of Old High Denomination notes, on Thursday, the last day, the common man went for the last chance to get rid of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes that will no more be valid for any sort of payments or exchange across any of government and private counters. People made a beeline for places such as fuel stations, liquor outlets, government offices and others where the OHDs were accepted against payments and purchases. However, the late evening announcement of the Central government that Rs. 500 can be used for fuel, LPG refills, school fee, utilities like water and electricity and few others came as slight relief for the public.

A majority of private counters in city accepted OHDs only if products worth full value of the notes were purchased. Due to this the situation turned dramatically in the evening and only customers having change made purchases.

Cash deposit machines were also largely used to deposit the OHDs in the respective bank accounts of the users.

Liquor retailers play it safe

Liquor retailers who were selling stock in black stopped accepting the old notes starting from morning as they have to deposit the same in banks and become answerable to the Income-Tax Department. Pharmaceutical outlets too accepted old notes only if the customer makes a bill worth Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 as they ran out of Rs. 100 notes.

“Many of the customers are using cards instead of cash. Though we have swipe machines, many did not use them because of the minimum purchase limit. As the limit is now removed, we are accepting cards for Rs. 100 also and the change problem has come down,” said a fuel station manager.

Starting from Friday, customers can only deposit the Rs.1,000 notes in their bank accounts at their branches or the Cash Deposit Machines and cannot use them over any counter.