Felicitations to Chaganti, Srinivasa Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Dr. Pinnamaneni and Smt. Seethadevi Foundation’s 26th annual award celebrations will be held at Siddhartha open auditorium on P.B. Siddhartha Arts and Science College premises from December 14 to 16, according to managing trustee Chadalavada Nageswara Rao here on Friday.

The foundation—which had been honouring eminent personalities from literature, culture, fine arts, medicine, sports and social services across the country for 25 years with cash awards and citation—will be honouring spiritual orator Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao and noted photographer Tamma Srinivasa Reddy this year.

“For three days Mr. Chaganti will give his discourse which will touch upon issues relating to students and the importance of spirituality in the mechanised life,” Mr. Rao said. “He is a great spiritual scholar known for his exposition in Sanathana Dharma. His discourses are widely followed and telecast by the Telugu TV channels. He was felicitated with citations like Upanyasa Chakravarthi and Sarada Jnana Putra,” Mr. Nageswara Rao said.

He said that Mr. Srinivasa Reddy was one of the top 10 photographers in the world and won several international awards and rewards. “He has won 169 medals, 482 awards and around 800 certificates of merit. Nearly 4,500 photographs and slides were exhibited at national and international expos since 1987.” Chairman of the foundation Gullapalli Nageswara Rao will preside over the function.