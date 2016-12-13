Farmers heave a sigh of relief in East Godavari

more-in

Paddy farmers in East Godavari district heaved a sigh of relief on Monday, as they escaped the fury of cyclone Vardah.

At a time when harvesting was nearing completion in the district, the farmers were alerted about the possible cyclone and were told to postpone harvesting. It is a common practice for paddy farmers to keep the produce idle in the open fields for a few days after the harvest to maintain proper levels of moisture in the grain. The early alerts given by the government and non-government organisations, however, prompted them to swing into action and safeguard their produce.

Paddy was transplanted in 2.2 lakh hectares in the district during the kharif season, of which harvesting was completed in about 1.85 lakh hectares. In all, the total output was estimated to be around 13 lakh tonnes.

“The harvesting is nearing completion and there won’t be any crop damage in the district due to cyclone Vardah,” Joint Director of Agriculture K.S.V. Prasad said on Monday. Field staff from the department visited the villages and alerted the farmers on acting swiftly to protect the crop for the cyclone.

Harvesting was pending in the upland mandals where the transplantation got delayed owing to water release. “Farmers from the upland region can postpone the crop cutting by one week. However, we are expecting the prevalence of normality by Tuesday evening,” the official exuded confidence.