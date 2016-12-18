Farmers find better alternative in Malabar neem

more-in

ONGOLE: Farmers who have been into social forestry plantations in a big way as an alternative to tobacco cultivation in drought-prone Prakasam district have found a better alternative in Malabar neem.

Having incurred losses growing subabul and eucalyptus, farmers, especially in the western parts as also Maddipadu and S.N. Padu regions close to Ongole, are taking to Malabar neem cultivation in a big way, thanks to its promotion by the Prakasam District Water Management Agency (DWMA).

Under rain-fed condition, Malabar neem cultivation is a safe bet for farmers as it gains a height of 40 ft. in just 2 years and start giving returns from the fifth year itself, says DWMA Project Director N. Pollappa.

While farmers opting to sell Malabar neem to paper mills can easily get a premium price of Rs.5,500 per tonne, those waiting for eight years can get up to Rs. 8,000 per tonne, explains Mr. Pollappa, whose has also been promoting it for growing on farm fringes as also on village wastelands by dovetailing with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MGNREGS) to improve the green cover.

“We can facilitate marketing arrangement for Malabar neem with traders in Karnataka, where it is sought after by the plywood industry,” adds Mr. Pollappa, who has facilitated planting of Malabar neem in about 5,000 acres in the district.

Multiple uses

Speaking on the advantages of growing Malabar neem, a species belonging to the neem family, Prakasam District Development Forum president Chunduri Ranga Rao says farmers could get decent returns in view of the multiple uses for Malabar neem in view of its anti-termite quality. The wood with high calorific value, is also used for packing cases, ceiling planks, building purposes, agricultural implements, pencils, match boxes, catamarans, musical instruments and tea boxes.

In the coming years, more farmers will switch over to Malabar neem from the conventional subabul and eucalyptus with the paper mills driving down the prices for these social forestry crops, observes Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Sabha secretary Ch. Seshaiah.

The agreement reached at the behest of State Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao for purchase of subabul at the rate of Rs.4,000 per quintal and eucalyptus at Rs. 4,200 per quintal from farmers is followed more in breach, farmers wing TDP District President K.Venkaiah laments while pressing for a uniform rate for the logs across the State as in the past.

The downward revision in the purchase price came in the wake of paper mills expressing inability to purchase subabul at Rs.4,400 per tonne and eucalyptus at Rs.4,600 per tonne fixed earlier.