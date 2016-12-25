Factional murders: Jagan accusesNaidu of shielding culprits

more-in

KURNOOL: YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday charged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with encouraging factional murders in peaceful villages in his constituency and shielding the culprits.

Mr. Reddy visited the house of Vempalle mandal vice-president Gajjela Ramireddy, who was murdered in an attack recently, and consoled the bereaved family members in Alavalapadu of Vempalle mandal. He accused Telugu Desam Party leaders of instigating the murder of Rami Reddy, an active YSRC leader.

He advised Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to realise that politics meant earning a place in the people’s heart by standing by those in need and serving them. Politics was not killing adversaries for one’s political growth, he said. Alleging that the assassins had the Chief Minister’s support, he said the God would make him pay a price for his misdeeds.

Later, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy visited Kadapa town and attended the marriage of the son of Kadapa municipal corporator Maqbool and returned to Pulivendula for night halt.

On Monday, the YSRC chief will be taking part in a dharna before Pulivendula tahsildar office along with farmers, who were alleging that the government was meting out a raw deal to them in releasing irrigation water through Pulivendula branch canal.

Mr. Jagan, his mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Bharathi, paternal uncles S. Purushothama Reddy, Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and relatives offered special Christmas prayers at the CSI Church, Pulivendula.

The Opposition leader cut a cake and exchanged Christmas greetings with others.

Stating that Jesus Christ’s preachings guide people to tread the righteous path, he greeted Christians in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kadapa MLA S.B. Amzath Basha, Mayor K. Suresh Babu and party functionaries accompanied him.