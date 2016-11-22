FP shops in E. Godavari to go cash-less soon

more-in

KAKINADA: In the wake of demonetisation, the East Godavari district administration is making arrangements to introduce cash-less transactions at all the fair price shops in the district from December 1.

The officials are making it mandatory for all the workers of the MNREGS to open savings account with banks and to avail the debit card facility.

Announcing this during the weekly review meeting with the officials of different departments, Collector H. Arun Kumar said that necessary changes to the EPOS devices were being made to facilitate the cash-less transactions. The fair price shops were being equipped with commodities such as vegetable oil, dal and salt that would be sold to the public at prices lower than the maximum retail prices.

“Of the seven lakh NREGS job card holders from the district, only 3.89 lakh are using bank accounts now. It is the need of the hour for us to encourage the remaining workers to open bank accounts at the earliest and avail of the Rupay card facility introduced by the government,” he said, advising the officials at the mandal level to make use of the services of banking correspondents to open new accounts.

The Collector advised the officials and employees of the government departments to use bank cards instead of cash, so that the shortage of currency could be addressed at least to some extent.