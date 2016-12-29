FIR against Ram Gopal Varma

more-in

Director Ram Gopal Varma has been booked by the Nunna police for allegedly making intentional insults with an intent to provoke breach of peace and making statements that promote enmity here on Wednesday. An FIR was registered against him under Sections 504 and subsections 1 and 2 of 505 IPC.

Following the release of Varma’s Vangaveeti, a film based on the life and death of former Vijayawada MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao and other politicians, the director drew criticism from the family and political parties.

One of the followers of Mohana Ranga Rao, Tekkam Krishna of Rajiv Nagar here lodged the complaint, according to Inspector Sahera Begum.

Mr. Krishna alleged that the director’s comments on Ranga and Radha might create tensions in the city.