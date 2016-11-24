FIDE-rating Open chess from today

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The six-day Sri Chaitanya international FIDe-rating Open chess tournament, organized by the Global Chess Academy will be inaugurated at Royal Green City at Kanuru on Friday.

As many as 140 players from nine States are taking part in the tournament, which offers a total prize money of Rs. 2 lakhs.

“We are providing free dormitory accommodation to the players. The registration will be open till 9 a.m. on November 25,” said Sk. Khasim of Global chess Academy.

Dr. B.S. Rao of Chairman of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution and Mr.Tata Kranti Rana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, will be the chief guests for the inauguration and guests of honour will be Mr. Kommeneni Uday Bhaskar, Mr. P. Sandesh, Dr. K. Sridevi, Mr. Y.D. Rama Rao and Mr. D. Srihari.

Mr Khasim said the participants included International Masters and Fide Masters. “The participants eager to make use of the opportunity provided here and they are keen to enhance their ratings”.