Expedite small irrigation project works, says CM

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to complete small irrigation projects before December 31.

Addressing a review meeting here on Monday, Mr. Naidu said the small projects were progressing at snail’s pace.

The major projects such as Polavaram were moving ahead. The government could complete the Pattiseema project in a year and achieved interlinking of rivers, which was a mere slogan for decades.

But, there was a tardy progress in works relating to small projects, he said, adding,

“The works should be completed before January and everything should be in place by March.”

Mr. Naidu suggested that officials widen the canal of Handri-Neeva.

Unless it was done, it was not possible to provide water to Rayalaseema with augmented capacity, he said.

The Chief Minister wanted officials to fill up the tanks in the State before onset of summer season.

Water Resources Minister Devineni Umaamaheswara Rao and others were present.