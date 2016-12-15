Ensure quality in beautificationworks, Left parties urge officials

more-in

TIRUPATI: Alleging misappropriation in the ongoing city beautification works taken up ahead of the 104th Indian Science Congress (ISC), scheduled to be held here during the first week of January, CPI and CPI(M) cadres have asked the officials to ensure ‘quality control’ measures and focus on maintaining the facilities in the longer run.

Staging a demonstration at the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) office on Thursday, district secretaries K. Kumar Reddy of CPI(M) and D. Ramanaidu (CPI), accompanied by party workers, maintained that the beautification works near Karakambadi and other areas were being done with no proper planning. “Nearly Rs. 125 crore has been sanctioned for the city’s beautification ahead of the ISC. Though, we are elated over the conduct of such a prestigious event in Tirupati, the works are being done at a faster pace with compromise on the quality and durability,” they remarked. Urging the MCT Commissioner to act on the issue, the cadres submitted a memorandum with their demands. They threatened to take up more protests on the issue. “Right from footpaths to culverts, officials should ensure that the structures last for a longer period,” they said. With the Telugu Desam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, boasting of transparency in governance, the protesters demanded the same to be applied to the ongoing beautification works in Tirupati.