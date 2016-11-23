Ensure circulation of small currencynotes: Rayapati

more-in

Tirumala: Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, Member of Parliament from Narasaraopet constituency, on Wednesday urged the government to ensure availability of the lower denomination notes like Rs.500 and Rs.100 to all sections of the society failing which there would be a civil war-like situation in the country. The new Rs.1,000 currency note which the government was planning to introduce also should be made available to the public, he said.

“Though the demonetisation move is good for the country, the scarcity of lower denomination currency notes has aggravated the problems of the people. The government should immediately review the situation that has led to the severe cash crunch and pump sufficient money into the bank chests and ATMs,” he said.

In reply to a question, the MP said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu already appealed to the Centre to rush lower denomination currency notes to help the State overcome the cash crisis.

“There is no use of the newly introduced Rs.2,000 note. You can’t even buy a plate of idly with the high denomination note as the hoteliers are demanding only lower currency notes at their eateries,” the MP said.