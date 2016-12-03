Enlighten people about safety of LPG pipeline: Collector

more-in

Representatives of the GAIL (India) Limited, G. Konduru, on Friday conducted a workshop here on the ‘LPG pipeline safety and security’ emphasising the need for coordination among various departments of the Krishna district.

District Collector Babu A., who chaired the workshop, called up on the GAIL to largely publicise the need for safety and security of the pipeline running through the district in the interest of the public safety as well as the pipeline.

Mr. Babu said that the 589 kilometre-long pipeline which extends between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad will pass through 60 villages of 11 mandals of the district and officials of all the departments should work together to ensure its safety.

Later, representatives of departments, including Revenue, National Disaster Response Force, AP Transco, IOCL, BPCL, RGTIL, Irrigation, Police, Fire, and others discussed various issues related to the laying of the pipeline and its safety with respect to local population.

GAIL representatives said that having the pipelines and HT lines in close proximity is dangerous and both need to be at least at a distance of 50 metres. Also, issues of villagers not heeding to signboards were also discussed.

Alert @ 15101

GAIL, G. Konduru, Chief Manager Kishore Singh said that any kind of alert regarding the pipeline can be made to the authorities by dialling up toll free number 15101.