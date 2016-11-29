Engineering students among 6 held for chain snatching

more-in

The Prakasam police have achieved a breakthrough in a series of 12 chain-snatching cases with the arrest of six persons, including three students from a private engineering college in Chirala town,m and recovered valuables worth Rs. 11 lakh from them.

Chirala Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Prem Kajal told the media in Chirala on Monday that T. Sundara Sairam, 20, an engineering student reportdly addicted to vices, allegedly relieved women pedestrians of 45 sovereign gold ornaments by riding pillion on the motorcycle driven by fellow students D. Vijayaragava Rao and G. Saikrishna, and past students K. Brahmaiah and V.R. Prasannakumar in different places in both Prakasam and Guntur districts since April 2015. The arrested included one Srikanth Babu, a manager in a private finance firm, who bought the stolen gold ornaments.

The main accused used to take a different person every time he committed an offence, Chirala Rural Circle Inspector Altaf Hussain added.