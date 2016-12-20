Energy savings: Small ideas can make big difference in domestic sector

more-in

The National Energy Conservation Day 2016 is just over amid much hype but one of its major goals — reducing the growing dependence on coal-fired power by judiciously using it and gradually substituting it with solar and wind energies — should not be lost sight of.

The underlying objective is to fulfil the ‘energy-saved-is-energy-produced’ vision.

“The domestic sector accounts for 40 per cent of the energy consumption in the country. It offers a tremendous scope for conserving the energy through simple measures,” said M. Vijaya Kumar, Superintending engineer of AP-Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (AP-SPDCL).

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Mr. Vijaya Kumar said air-conditioners were the biggest cause of power crisis during the summers and their share in the electricity consumed during other seasons was growing year-after-year.

It was due to more people purchasing ACs and a large number of them setting them at ‘freezing’ temperatures that are far below 24 Degrees Celsius, which is ‘cool enough’. “Every time an AC is switched on and every time the temperature is lowered by a degree, a huge load is added to the system, causing breakdown of transformers and other devices in the grid.”

A 175 Watt-rated air-cooler operated for eight hours a day would consume 42 units of electricity in a month whereas a 1-ton AC operated for six hours will account for 270 units. A wise choice between them would benefit the consumers and society at large.

Water heaters (both storage and instant types), ACs, hot plates, ovens, kettles, irons and immersion rods normally come with more than 1000 Wattage.

People should learn tips that make those devices consume less power and its better if they look for energy-efficient (star-rated) appliances to save precious energy.

Other suggestions the SE had for consumers were to switch off all electrical appliances including small gadgets like mobile phone chargers at the plug points rather than keeping in stand-by mode with the help of remote controls as such minor wastages account for an unbelievable five per cent of a city’s power consumption.

The idle operation of devices, Mr. Vijaya Kumar pointed out, would cause up to 10 Watts of energy loss per device over a certain period.

Steps like using ‘task lighting’ and making various other minor adjustments in using electricity would give immense benefits, he said.