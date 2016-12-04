Employee suspended for cheating jobless youth

more-in

An employee of the Prakasam District Rural Development Agency has been suspended on charges of cheating jobless persons of about Rs. 20 lakh by promising them jobs in the department.

V. Ramaiah was placed under suspension on Saturday pending an inquiry by a three-member committee headed by the DRDA Assistant Project Director, said DRDA Project Director M.S. Murali.

Ramaiah had allegedly printed fake appointment orders for three job-seekers when they started pressing for return of the money owing to delay in getting jobs. After coming to know that the appointment orders were fake, the three pressed for return of the money. In order to buy time, he signed promissory notes and also issued cheques.

A woman from Cumbum complained that she was also cheated by the employee by promising a job in the department, he added.