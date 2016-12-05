Elephant gets grand farewell

more-in

KURNOOL: Gajalakshmi, 45, an elephant which has been serving Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam for 36 years, was accorded a grand farewell on Sunday following retirement.

Peetadhipathi of the Mutt Subhudendra Theertha Swamy placed a large shawl on the pachyderm’s back, garlanded it and gave harathi to it besides offering fruits.

Later, Gajalakshmi was taken in a procession through the main streets of Mantralayam amidst drumbeats. Devotees vied with one another to seek Gajalakshmi’s blessings and take pictures with it. The elephant gently placed its trunk on the heads of devotees and blessed them.

The elephant was then led to a special truck and taken to Sri Venkateswara zoo park at Tirupati.