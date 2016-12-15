Elderly woman dies of exhaustion at bank

A 66-year-old woman, Lakshmamma, collapsed while entering the local Syndicate Bank branch at Bangarupalem mandal headquarters, 25 km from here, on Wednesday, after waiting for two hours to open a bank account to avail herself of social pension.

According to information, Lakshmamma of Sompayanapalle village of Bangarupalem mandal came to the bank around 9.30 a.m. along with her son. Though there was a swell in the number of customers coming to the bank, the authorities stopped transactions and closed the entrance saying the online system was not working.

The elderly woman waited outside gate till noon, and entered the bank after the rush subsided. While climbing the steps, Lakshmamma collapsed at the threshold. Though she was rushed to the Area Hospital nearby, she was declared brought dead.