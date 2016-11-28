Eelachetladibba, an idyllic spot to watch seagulls

more-in

Eelachetladibba, otherwise an island surrounded by dense mangrove forest and Bay of Bengal, became safe home for thousands of seagulls.

The only access to the the birds’ paradise for visitors is by water through boating of nearly 8 kilometres. In the evening, an incredible number of colonies of seagulls flies and occupies the coastline adjacent to the mangrove forest in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary in Krishna district. In the ongoing winter, the seagulls present a beautiful sight by moving between the mangrove forest and the coast.

Though scenic beauty of the island is yet to be fully explored, the island leaves the visitors in great delight in the winter as thousands of chicks are striving to learn earning its prey in the seawaters.

The movement of the seagulls in the strategic locations within the limits of the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary is yet to be fully documented. On the other hand, seagulls and Olive Ridley turtles share the same coastline during the winter.

“We have seen thousands of seagulls in Eelachetladibba. It’s an inexplicable joy to photograph the seagulls which make move so swiftly to avoid the camera,” A. Appa Rao, who has been working on restoration of mangrove forest in Krishna district, told The Hindu.

He was capturing the photographs of the seagull in different locations in the sanctuary.

How to reach

The visitors could reach the island from Nagayalanka, which is two-hour journey by road from Vijayawada. Local communities offer boat services to the island.

The APSRTC runs buses from all directions to Nagayalanka, which is 18 kilometres from Eelachetladibba.