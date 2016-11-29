EPoS machines must at business areas: TTD JEO

more-in

TIRUMALA: TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO) KS Srinivasa Raju on Monday instructed the officials to set up Electronic Point Of Sale (E-PoS) machines at all the counters and other business areas that witness monetary transactions.

“Whether it is cottage allotment, laddu sale or the sale points of TTD calendars and diaries, the card reading machines should be compulsorily made available. The intention behind the move is to ease the difficulties of the pilgrims arising out of the reported shortage of the lower denomination currency,” he said.

The health and vigilance officials were directed to monitor the availability of the E-PoS systems at all the TTD as well as private eateries.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of senior officials at Annamaiah Bhavan, Raju also urged the officials to be prepared for the 104th Indian Science Congress convention to be held in Tirupati between January 3 and 7 which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A road map should be made ready to enable hassle-free darshan to the devotees visiting the town during the period, hge added.