EDB website launched

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Saturday launched the website of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

He said that the website — www.apedb.gov.in — would be of great use for those seeking to explore the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

EDB Chief Executive Officer J. Krishna Kishore said that the State government was ahead of others in attracting investments.

The website would keep the investors and stakeholders abreast of the latest developments, he said.