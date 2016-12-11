Andhra Pradesh

EDB website launched

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Saturday launched the website of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

He said that the website — www.apedb.gov.in — would be of great use for those seeking to explore the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

EDB Chief Executive Officer J. Krishna Kishore said that the State government was ahead of others in attracting investments.

The website would keep the investors and stakeholders abreast of the latest developments, he said.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
networking
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2016 3:09:35 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/EDB-website-launched/article16791240.ece

© The Hindu