Drought: Vidarbha-like package sought for A.P.

more-in

ONGOLE: As several districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Prakasam, faced severe drought, the farmers’ wing of the YSR Congress on Sunday urged the Centre to announce a Vidarbha-like relief package for the affected districts.

“It is drought for the third year in a row in Prakasam district. The situation is no better in the Rayalaseema and other regions,” farmers’ wing president M.V.S. Nagi Reddy told reporters here.

“The rain guns have not been of much use to save the kharif crops in view of the severity of drought,” he added.

The BJP-TDP combine should come to the rescue of the farmers who were facing untold hardship, he said.

He reminded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of his demand while in the Opposition for an input subsidy of Rs.10,000 per acre, and said no time should be lost to impress upon the Centre to sanction a liberal financial assistance to the State on the lines of the one implemented for the benefit of farmers in the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra.

Farmers’ wing district president Mareddy Subba Reddy said that while 54 of the 56 mandals were declared drought-hit in 2014-15, it was all the 56 mandals in 2015-16. This year, drought was declared only in 46 mandals, he said, and wanted that drought be declared in the remaining 10 mandals also.