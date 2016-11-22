Drivers briefed on auto-digitalisation programme at Tirupati

Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi inspects the working of a QR code-based system in an autorickshaw during an awareness meet on auto-digitalisation in Tirupati on Monday.

more-in

TIRUPATI: As a part of the ‘Safe City’ campaign, the Tirupati Urban Police organised an awareness programme on the ongoing auto-digitalisation drive in the temple city on Friday.

As many as 600 auto and cab drivers took part in the programme meant to explain the provisions of the auto-digitalisation drive undertaken by the Police Department.’

According to Tirupati Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi, every auto/cab driver will be provided with an ‘Auto Owner Identity Card’, affixed and visible to the passengers. The latter can either scan the available QR code using their smartphones or utilise the unique code via SMS to obtain details pertaining to the driver for future reference. It would also have phone numbers of the traffic police officials to enable the passengers to lodge a complaint in case of missing luggage or any unfavourable situations. The new facility also offers Rs.2 lakh worth personal insurance to the driver and the details (such as blood group, address etc.,) can be used to help the former in case of any accidents.

The officials have urged the drivers to avail of the service by producing their driving licence at APTOM Systems established at the Police Sub Control near Leela Mahal, which would be corroborated by a safe vehicle sticker by the police department. Meanwhile, the officials are also setting up fare-related displays at 35 places in and around the temple city to avoid the fleecing of passengers by drivers.