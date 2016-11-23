Drive to check maintenance of public toilets in Tirupati

more-in

TIRUPATI: As a part of the ongoing ‘Swachh Bharat – Swachh Survekshan’ campaign, the Muncipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), for the next one week till November 30 (Wednesday), will be overseeing the functioning of public toilets at various places across the temple city.

As per the orders of MCT Commissioner V. Vinay Chand, municipal officials accompanied by health/sanitation workers and women groups visited the public toilets near the SVIMS and Ruia Hospitals, Bommagunta and Vivekananda Circle here on Tuesday and verified their maintenance.

Interacting with the media, on the sidelines of the drive, MCT Health Officer Dr. P. Usha Kumari maintained that they would be visiting all the public toilets in cinema theatres, hospitals, hotels, transit points (railway and bus stations), places of worship etc., and would take necessary action in case of complaints or inability by the respective managements to maintain the facilities. MCT sanitary supervisor P. Govardhan, sanitary inspectors B. Vijay Kumar, N. Munikrishnaiah and others took part.