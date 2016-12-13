Doordarshan Saptagiri’s ‘Rasa Jhari’ today

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Doordarshan Saptagiri is organising its first-ever grand gala cultural night – Rasa Jhari - at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on December 13, according to Programmes Director Vijay Bhagwan here on Monday.

The three-hour long, which commence at 6.30 p.m, cultural fete will witness more than 100 artistes’ churning out programmes in patriotic, traditional and western genres, in which Minister for Information and Public relations Palle Raghunatha Reddy will be the chief guest.

Member of Parliament Kesineni Nani and Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao will be the guests of honour.

“A medley on patriotism that includes Swaatch Bharat initiative will be showcased by Bhagavatula Venkateswara Sarma and troupe in which 25 artistes will take part. Indian fusion conceived and executed by Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala girls will be the highlight of the evening. “These girls have won many accolades for their performances at the national-level,” he added.

The evening will also cater to the needs of the film songs’ aficionados as popular young singers such as Krishna Chaitanya, Harini and Anjana Souwmya will croon the run-away-hit celluloid songs. “They made their names in ‘Padutha Theeyaga’ programmes,” he pointed out.

Mr. Vijay Bagawan, who worked at Doordarshan Kendra of Hyderabad, DD National Channel, DD India and DD Kashmir, said the programme will be telecast on December 31 night at Doordarshan Saptagiri.