Don’t wait for big jobs, Lokesh advises youth

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh has advised youth to start their career even with small companies or jobs and not waste time till they get a big job.

Inaugurating the two-day Mega Job Mela organised by the State government’s Vikasa, NTR Trust and Adikavi Nannaya University here on Friday, he said the youth should shed the thinking that they should start their career only with big companies like Microsoft and Infosys.

He said there was always a mismatch between job-seekers and employers in the country due to the education system. He asked the youth to develop skills, knowledge and understanding on the subject keeping in view the requirements of the companies. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary welcomed the guests.

Home Minister N. Chinarajappa, who was the guest of honour, said that it was a rare opportunity for students.

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor M. Mutyala Naidu has said that they had invited 100 companies along with NTR Trust and Vikasa to provide 6,000 jobs.

“Change mindset”

Rajamahendravaram MLA Akula Satyanarayana said that sustainable and meaningful employment was possible only if the mindset of the youth changed. The total mismatch between skilled employees and jobs was the reason for the sorry state of affairs.

East Godavari District Collector H. Arun Kumar said that they registered Vikasa organisation to bridge the gap between employee and employer and develop skills of the youth in each constituency. They had provided employment to 25,000 youth from 2013 through the organisation.