KURNOOL: A rabid dog went berserk and bit seven persons at Vemugodu village in Gonegandla mandal in Kurnool district on Tuesday.

The injured, including Hanmanthu, Somanna, Venkataramulu and Vijay Kumar, were rushed to the government hospital at Gonegandla but were told that anti-rabies vaccine was not available. They urged the officials concerned to check the growing menace of street dogs in the village.