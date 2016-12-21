Diwakar Reddy takes potshots at Naidu

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Anantapur MP J. C. Diwkar Reddy made controversial remarks at a TDP workshop for MLAs, MLCs and MPs drawing the attention of party’s national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the workshop, Mr. Reddy said that the party high command has sidelined seniors like Payyavula Keshav also after coming to power. There was no respect for seniors in the party. “If seniors like Mr. Keshav are sidelined, one can imagine what would be plight of new entrants like me,” he lamented, adding, “the Chief Minister is relying heavily on officials. He is not taking party leaders and workers into confidence despite being apprising of the realities. The party will face hardships if he doesn’t change his approach.”

He went on to assert that the TDP did not come to power “just because of Mr. Naidu.” “He is not as great as (Mahatma) Gandhi to attract the people with a call.”

Mr. Reddy’s outburst, sources say, was brought to the notice of Mr. Naidu. It is learnt that the TDP supremo expressed displeasure over the MP’s comments.

‘Quarterly exams’

The seniors in the party, however, expressed the view that the high command need not take Mr. Reddy’s remarks seriously as they were aimed at getting publicity.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu handed over sealed covers to MLAs, MLCs and MPs. The sealed covers contained their performance appraisals.

Earlier, in the day, Mr. Naidu said that he was writing quarterly examination to improve his performance and set benchmarks. Everyone should work in that direction and improve their performance. He was referring to quarterly performance reports.