Diwakar Reddy stages dharna for road widening

more-in

ANANTAPUR: Telugu Desam MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy on Monday held a protest opposite the municipal corporation office here demanding road widening in the old town area of the town.

Speaking at the protest, where he demanded that the Gandhi road of the old town be widened by 10 ft on either side, the Anantapur MP said that the local TDP legislator Prabhakar Chowdhary and mayor Madamanchi Swaroopa were the reasons behind the road expansion not taking place in spite of his efforts.

While many of the residents of the Gandhi road had already approached the courts and secured stay orders on any possible demolition of their properties, a few of them had, according to reliable inputs from a senior officer in the municipal corporation (he wished not to be named for fear of getting embroiled in a raging political war between the MLA and MP), indeed encroached on to the government property (road) by a few feet which would be demolished and the road widened.