Discom takes steps to offset losses

With little chance of A.P Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) allowing it to make up the entire revenue shortfall of approximately Rs.1,085 crore through tariff increase this year, the A.P Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (AP-SPDCL) is laying greater emphasis on reducing the line losses and recovering every rupee that is due from customers to partially bridge the gap.

The SPDCL has said it will take appropriate action to recover its dues even from government departments defaulting on payments.

A case in point is the responsibility that the SPDCL has managed to pin with great difficulty on the Endowments and Tourism Departments for the electricity that is being supplied for the daily ‘harati’ being offered to the Krishna river at Ibrahimpatnam.

Pushkaram case

The discom could, more than 100 days after the Krishna Pushkaram ended, get the two departments to undertake to pay for the power consumed, for which a demand notice of Rs.9 lakh was served.

The crux of the problem was the clearance accorded to the lighting and other arrangements made there by the SPDCL on ‘pending payment’ basis when it struggled to manage its finances. The SPDCL has also acted tough against a group of farmers which has been operating a minor lift irrigation scheme at Ibrahimpatnam without paying a single penny for the power consumed. It could recover Rs.1.80 crore that has been outstanding for several months.

Apart from firmly dealing with consumers not paying their dues, the SPDCL targeted to bring down the line losses from the 9.59 per cent to 9 per cent this year.

A senior SPDCL official told The Hindu that “reducing those losses by just 0.59 per cent might appear to be easy but it was not a cakewalk as the accuracy of lakhs of high and low tension meters have to be monitored from time to time and pilferage curbed across the spectrum”.

The replacement of faulty meters with Infra-Red Data Acquisition (IRDA) devices and preventing the misuse of meters (for instance, using a meter meant for the domestic sector in industries) were significant steps being taken by the discom.

Then, the failure rate of transformers has to be gauged at regular intervals to check the wastage of power, among various other measures from the street to substation level.

The line losses in the SPDCL, which stood at 14.03 per cent in 2009-10, came down to 9.59 per cent and it is to be further brought down to below 9 per cent in tune with the government’s vision for the power sector.